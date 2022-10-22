Corporate gifting, a new attraction for startups

Gifting is an integral part of Indian culture and customs. People use it to show their love and affection to near and dear ones on festivals and other occasions. Considering the Indian gift culture and huge population size, It is no wonder that India’s gifting industry size is about Rs 250,000 crore, as per Technopak, India’s leading Management consultant.

Moreover, with the advancements in technology and manufacturing processes and Diwali and other festival shopping seasons on, this number is sure to rise.

Young Entrepreneurs in Gifting

Covid has given a chance to rise many young entrepreneurs and new players who are diversifying the whole sector. ‘Wrapping Happiness’ is one of them, providing customized corporate gifting solutions.

The company told, “It started in 2021 during covid, with an aim to bring happiness to people, when people were depressed.”

“None of the providers have so far ensured the creation of beautiful gifting options based on emotions, happiness, and relationship. This is why Our online gifting portal is built on three pillars – Emotions, Relationships, and Happiness,” said Anusha Mehta, founder of Wrapping Happiness.

What’s lacking in the gifting industry?

The gifting industry is commonly segregated into corporate and personal gifting with the former accounting for up to 80 percent of the market. There are already many established brands in the industry that are working on personalization and customization but many times they are not able to satisfy the client due to poor packaging.

According to Researchnxt, 73% of individuals believe that originality and packaging are highly significant for them.

While talking on this issue, Anusha Mehta said, “However, there are many established brands in the industry customized gifting solution market still lacks good packaging, losing the originality of the gift. Besides, good quality, proper client servicing, and commitments, and provides convenience at the click of the mouse.”

“Generally, companies don’t work on emotional connect in corporate gifting, resulting in a lack of feeling from the employees for the company. But new companies like us are solving issues and trying to emotionally connect employees with their organization, benefitting both,” she added.

Challenges startups facing in corporate gifting

When we asked about the challenges, she answered, “Likewise, in other startups, funding is a major challenge in this sector. Apart from this, the supply chain is obviously a major issue in India, resulting in delays.”

Answering the question Anusha Mehta said,” In corporate gifting maintaining quality and customization in bulk orders is a great challenge. But Wrapping Happiness has able to deal with these challenges and we did this by maintaining proper coordination between our clients and manufacturers.”

Future of gifting industry in India

India’s handicraft tradition is very much alive and growing day by day. Moreover, many handicraft items can be customized, making the corporate gift extra special. These gifts are often distributed on special occasions such as birthdays, milestone achievements and festivals.

Buying corporate gifts made in India has become the current trend in the country. It is very much encouraging that every 6 out of 10 people in India want to buy ‘Made in India’ gifts, reported Business Today.

In addition to this, the corporate gifting segment is prefering to buy digital gift cards. With online shopping for gift increasing every day it is indian gifting industry is expected to reach $82.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 3.4%.

When Anusha was asked about the future of new startups and their future, she said, “Including our Wrapping Happiness young entrepreneurs are eyeing to enter II and III tier cities as supply chain improves. Besides, talking to manufacturers and artisans to drive Indian culture and heritage to the cities and provide an sustainable income to tradtional artisans.”

“Startups are also bringing new innovation and tech in the industry easing the last mile delivery and proper client service,” she added.