The extension of lockdown has affected a number of people in different forms. Among all, there were some who were tensed as their commercial vehicle’s warranty period was about to end during this lockdown. Keeping this in view, Tata Motors on Tuesday announced to extend warranty of all such commercial vehicles by two months.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Motors has extended the warranty for its commercial vehicles customers worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

As part of the service extensions for the commercial vehicle customers, Tata Motors said it is providing a two-month extension for free services previously scheduled during the lockdown period.

Moreover, the company has also extended ‘Tata Suraksha’ annual maintenance contract for all those with an expiry during the period of lockdown.

It also said a one-month extension for customers to avail the AMC service, previously scheduled during the lockdown is being provided.