In a move to ensure hassle-free transportation during the 21-day countrywide lockdown, the government has extended the validity of documents like driving licences, permits and registration till June 30.

The extension will only be applicable on the documents that expired since February 1.

In an advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the government has asked all the states and UTs (Union Territories) to treat the mentioned documents as valid till June 30.

This decision comes as a solution to the difficulties being faced by many in renewing their vehicle-related documents due to the closure of the transport offices.

The union government has requested all the states and UTs to implement the advisory and to “treat documents under MV Act & Rules, whose extension of validity couldn’t or not likely be processed due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of February, 2020 or would expire by 30th of June 2020, as valid till 30th of June 2020.”

The documents include all types of vehicle-related papers and other concerned documents that fall under the Motor Vehicle Act.

In the advisory, the ministry urged all states to implement the advisory in “letter and spirit” so that the essential services, cargos and others are transported without having any trouble from the government authorities.