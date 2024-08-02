Coal sector outperforms eight core industries in June with highest growth of 14.8%

The coal sector has demonstrated the highest growth of 14.8% (provisional) among the eight core industries for the month of June 2024, as per the Index of Eight Core Industries, the Ministry of Coal highlighted on Friday.

Citing recent data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, it said the index of the coal industry reached 186.4 points during June ’24 as compared to 162.4 points during the same period of last year and its cumulative index has increased by 10.8% during April to June 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

The coal industry has consistently outperformed its counterparts, demonstrating substantially higher growth than the overall growth of eight core industries for the last two years.

The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries experienced a notable 4% increase in June 2024, compared to the same period of the previous year, underscoring the coal sector’s substantial contribution to overall industrial expansion.

The Ministry of Coal said that the driving force behind this remarkable growth can be attributed to a significant surge in coal production during June 2024, with output reaching an impressive 84.71 million tonnes (provisional), marking a remarkable increase of 14.6 % compared to the same period in the previous year.

This surge in production underscores the sector’s capacity to meet the growing demand of energy and manufacturing industries.

The Coal Ministry further said that the exceptional expansion of the coal sector, coupled with its substantial role in propelling the overall growth of the eight core industries, stands as evidence of the Ministry of Coal’s persistent endeavours and proactive initiatives.

These efforts align with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and contribute to the nation’s progress towards self-sufficiency and energy security.

Recently, the Coal Ministry also highlighted that the overall coal production witnessed a significant upswing during July, reaching 74.07 Million Tonnes (MT).

This surpasses the figures of 69.42 MT of the corresponding month during the previous year, representing an increase of 6.69%.