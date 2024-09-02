Coal production in August witnesses growth of 6.48%

Coal production in August witnessed a growth of 6.48%, reaching 384.08 million tonnes up from 360.71 MT last year.

The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) rose to 290.39 MT during the period of April to August 2024 marking a growth of 3.17% as compared to 281.46 MT during the corresponding period of last period, the Ministry of Coal said.

Coal production from captive and other entities also demonstrated remarkable growth, reaching 68.99 MT from April to August 2024—a substantial increase of 30.56% compared to 52.84 MT in the same period of the previous year.

Cumulative Coal dispatch has witnessed a significant boost up to August 2024. The cumulative coal dispatch up to August 2024 stood at 412.07 MT (provisional) in FY 2024-25, compared to 391.93 MT during the same period in FY 2023-24, reflecting a commendable growth of 5.14%.

Further the data said that the CIL dispatched 309.98 MT of coal from April to August 2024, achieving a growth of 1.51% compared to 305.37 MT dispatched during the corresponding period of last year.

Additionally, captive and other entities recorded a remarkable coal dispatch of 76.95 MT, representing a significant growth of 31.48% compared to 58.53 MT dispatched during the same period of last year.

This growth highlights the sector’s enhanced logistical capabilities and commitment to ensuring a steady supply of coal, the ministry said.

As per the recent data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 6.1%(provisional) in July 2024 as compared to the Index in July 2023.

Coal production increased by 6.8% in July with cumulative index increasing by 9.9% during April to July, 2024-25, the data said.