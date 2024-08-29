Coal Ministry highlights 38 projects pivotal in realizing Viksit Bharat 2047 vision

The Ministry of Coal on Thursday highlighted initiatives aimed at fast-tracking infrastructure development and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders.

It said that this initiative is a cornerstone in the Ministry’s vision to position India as a global leader in sustainable coal production and logistics, aligning with the broader goal of a prosperous and developed nation by 2047.

The Ministry of coal has identified 38 priority rail projects under the coal logistics plan that will be fast-tracked in close coordination with the Ministry of Railways. These projects are essential for improving rail connectivity, ensuring timely coal supply, and reducing logistics costs, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of coal transportation across the country.

Among these priority projects, the government has recently approved two significant rail projects in Odisha: The Sardega-Bhalumuda double line and the Bargarh Road-Nawapara Road single line.

The 37.24 km long Sardega-Bhalumuda new double line, passing through various coal blocks of the IB Valley and Mand-Raigarh Coalfield, will facilitate the evacuation of coal from mines operated by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and several private mines.

Similarly, the 138.32 km long Bargarh Road-Nawapara Road new single line will significantly improve coal evacuation from the Talcher Coalfield, providing a direct and shorter route towards Nagpur and the western regions.

The ministry also highlighted that it has unveiled a strategic plan focusing on the development of critical logistics projects.

This endeavor aligns with the PM Gati Shakti vision of “Integrated planning and synchronized time-bound implementation,” a pivotal approach to realizing the ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.