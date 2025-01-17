Coal India shows commitment to welfare of displaced in Jharkhand

Coal India Limited (CIL) reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the concerns of displaced communities in Jharkhand during a high-level “Three-Tier Review Meeting” held at its headquarters in Kolkata.

Chaired by Coal India Chairman P M Prasad, the meeting included senior officials, representatives, and Giridih MP Chandraprakash Choudhary, who collectively focused on finding long-term solutions to issues stemming from coal mining operations.

Advertisement

The meeting comes in the wake of growing concerns over displacement, compensation delays, and incidents like the recent Kharakhari coal project firing. Coal India announced several critical measures aimed at ensuring justice and relief for affected families:

Advertisement

To address grievances swiftly and transparently, a dedicated cell will be set up to cater exclusively to the needs of displaced communities.

Following allegations of violence involving MDO Hill Top Hiring Private Limited, Coal India will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure accountability and a fair inquiry.

Acknowledging delays in providing PEP cards to displaced families, the company pledged to organize special camps over the next two months to expedite the process.

Coal India will fast-track the legal framework to establish a tribunal to address disputes and safeguard the rights of displaced individuals.

High-level consultations will be held with senior managers and local officials to devise strategies aimed at preventing violence and ensuring the safety of communities near coal project sites.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Prasad stressed Coal India’s commitment to resolving these critical issues. “The welfare of displaced communities is integral to our mission. We are taking these steps to ensure that their voices are heard and their grievances addressed in a timely manner,” he said.

Giridih MP Choudhary commended Coal India’s proactive approach. “This meeting marks an important step toward justice and relief for the displaced. I am confident that the measures announced will lead to meaningful change,” he remarked.

The meeting follows a recent escalation of tensions in Jharkhand’s coal mining regions, where displaced families have called for increased safety, adequate compensation, and employment opportunities. While the initiatives announced have been welcomed by community leaders, they have emphasised the need for swift and transparent implementation.

Coal India’s renewed focus on the welfare of displaced communities underscores its recognition of the social responsibility inherent in large-scale mining operations. As the company moves to execute its promises, stakeholders and local communities alike await visible progress in the months to come.