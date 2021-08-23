Coal India arm NCL becomes first PSU to vaccinate workforce for COVID

Coal India arm NCL on Monday said it has has become the first PSU in the country which has got all its employees and their family members vaccinated for COVID-19.

The company has a strength of around 50,000 people comprising over 13,000 full time employees, 16,000 contract workers and their 20,000 family members residing in and around its operation areas.

“Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has become the first PSU in the country, which has got all its employees and their family members vaccinated for COVID-19,” the PSU said in a statement.

During the unprecedented crisis of COVID-19, coal warriors worked round the clock and ensured uninterrupted coal supply to the nation, NCL CMD Prabhat Kumar Sinha said.

“They are our real asset and health and safety of them and their families are our prime concern. We left no stone unturned to get them vaccinated,” Sinha said.

The company started its COVID vaccination drive with full support of local administration and later on also mobilised its own resources to get all its workforce and their families vaccinated. Various target groups were identified and special drives along with door to door campaigns were conducted to achieve this goal.

“As all of the workforce along with their family members have been administered with first dose, we have already started administering second dose to them. The company has also procured thirty thousand doses of the vaccine that not only helped us in administration of first dose, but also giving fillip to the second dose vaccination drive. We will also be able to complete their second dose of vaccination very soon,” Charles Juster, General Manager (Personnel), NCL said.

NCL is Singrauli-based miniratna company of government operating with 10 highly mechanised opencast coal mines and accounts for 15 per cent of national coal production. The company had produced over 115 million tonnes of coal in the last fiscal.