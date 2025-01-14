Coal imports decrease by 3.1% totaling 149.39 MT in first 7 months of FY25

In the first seven months of FY 2024-25, April-October, coal imports decreased by 3.1 per cent, totaling 149.39 million tonnes (MT) compared to 154.17 MT during the same period in the previous year.

The data further highlighted that the Non-Regulated Sector, excluding the power sector, saw a more substantial decline, with imports dropping by 8.8 per cent year-on-year.

The Ministry of Coal said that despite growth of 3.87 per cent in coal-based power generation from April 2024 to October 2024 compared to the same period last year, coal imports for blending by thermal power plants saw a sharp decrease of 19.5 per cent.

This decline is a testament to India’s determined efforts to achieve greater self-sufficiency in coal production and reduce dependence on imports.

The increase in coal imports for the power sector, particularly from imported coal-based power plants, designed to use only imported coal, was notable, rising by 38.4 per cent to 30.04 MT, up from 21.71 MT in the previous year.

On the production side, coal output saw a positive growth of 6.04 per cent, rising to 537.57 MT in the April-October 2024 period, up from 506.93 MT in the same period of FY 2023-24.

This growth highlights the government’s concerted efforts to enhance coal production and optimise its usage within the country, the Ministry said.

Recently, the ministry of coal has released its data saying in the Financial Year 2024-25, as of December, the coal production and dispatch, both from the captive and commercial mines, registered record performances.

As per the Ministry of Coal data, the total coal production from captive and commercial mines between April 1 and December 31, reached 131.05 MT, representing a 34.20 per cent increase from 97.665 MT in the same period last year.

While the total dispatch from captive and commercial mines between April 1 and December 31, 2024, reached 137.34 MT, an increase of 33.95 per cent from 102.53 MT in the same period last year.