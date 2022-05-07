From Clinic Plus shampoo to Lux soap, HUL raises prices up to 15%

India’s largest FMCG brand Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has raised the prices of its goods by up to 15% across segments,

According to reports, Pears 125 gm soap price has been hiked by 2.4% and multipack by 3.7%. Lux soap price has gone up by 9% for some multipack variants. The company has also increased the prices of Sunsilk shampoo by Rs 8 to 10 across variants. Clinic Plus shampoo 100 ml price has been hiked by 15%. These are the most commonly used product by Indian consumers

Glow & Lovely price has been hiked by 6-8%. Ponds talcum powder price has also been raised by 5-7%.

HUL had last increased the prices of its products in April. The FMCG major had hiked prices, in the range of 3-20 per cent, across skin cleansing and detergents.

HUL CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta said that he has not seen an inflationary situation like this in the past 30 years spent at the company.

He expects the times to be tough in the near future but is also confident that India remains a great market for FMCG companies and they are ready to meet these turbulent times.