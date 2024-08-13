Centre to engage ‘Mining Developers cum Operators’ for major coal mine projects

With an aim to revolutionize coal mining, the Ministry of Coal has embarked on a transformative initiative by engaging Mining Developers cum Operators (MDOs) for major coal mine projects.

The MDOs will be engaged under Coal India Limited (CIL) to significantly enhance coal production, reduce reliance on imported coal, and introduce cutting-edge technology into the mining sector.

As per the information shared by the Ministry of Coal, the primary goal of engaging MDOs is to significantly increase coal production by streamlining operations, enhancing productivity, and reducing mining costs.

Advertisement

These MDOs are tasked with excavating, extracting, and delivering coal to Coal India Limited (CIL) according to approved mining plans, thereby boosting domestic coal output. By partnering with MDOs known for their advanced technological capabilities, CIL aims to modernize mining practices and improve operational efficiency, it added.

Initially, CIL identified 15 coal mine projects with a combined capacity of ~168 MT for MDO implementation. This number has now expanded to 28 projects (18 opencast and 10 underground mines) with a total capacity of ~257 MT.

As of today, 18 mines have been awarded to leading private parties, marking a significant milestone in this ambitious endeavor.

These reputed operators, selected through open global tenders, will oversee the entire mining process, from excavation and extraction to the delivery of coal, in line with the agreement, the Ministry of Coal said.

Their involvement is anticipated to inject advanced technology and unparalleled operational efficiency into the system, driving remarkable improvements in production capabilities.

In addition to boosting production, the MDOs will manage crucial aspects such as Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) issues, land acquisitions, and environmental clearances.

They will also coordinate with State and Central Pollution Control Boards to guarantee rigorous adherence to environmental standards. Each contract with the MDOs will span 25 years or the life of the mine, whichever is shorter, ensuring long-term stability and consistent advancements in mining operations.