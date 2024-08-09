Centre not in receipt of orders for production of e-Buses from state govts

The Government is not in receipt of orders for production of e-Buses from the State Government for their public transport utility, said Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the MoS said the Ministry of Heavy Industries is not involved in any business of production or manufacturing of e-Buses.

However, the Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in India.

The Phase-1 of the scheme was available up to 31st March, 2019 with budget outlay of Rs 895 Crore. Further, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme was implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 11,500 Crore, the MoS said in his response.

Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme incentive for deployment of, 425 electric and hybrid buses were sanctioned to various cities in the country.

While under the Phase-II of FAME India Scheme incentive for deployment of, 6862 electric buses were sanctioned to various cities/STUs/CTUs/ State Government entities for intra-city and intercity operations.

Out of 6,862 e-buses, 4,901 e-buses have been deployed as on August 6, 2024.