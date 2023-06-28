The Central government is committed to fostering a conducive business environment and accelerating growth in Production Linked Incentive (PLI) sectors, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said.

Delivering the keynote address at a Workshop on “PLI Schemes” organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) yesterday, he encouraged the industry’s feedback and collaborative engagement to shape the policies, procedures and effectiveness of the PLI scheme.

Goyal emphasised the importance of the industry’s concentration on producing high-quality products that cater to both the industry’s requirements and the consumers’ needs. He also urged PLI beneficiaries to take up any procedural challenges/ issues with respective implementing ministries/ departments so that positive reforms can be brought about and the PLI scheme can be made more efficient and effective.

The minister further added that the officials of the implementing ministry/ department must hold regular consultations and roundtables with their respective PLI beneficiaries so that the issues may be resolved promptly.

Goyal urged all stakeholders to work together on creating an environment that fosters growth, innovation, and competitiveness in our industries.

The objective of the workshop was aimed to bring all the key stakeholders on a single platform and create a sense of ownership so that they could exchange their knowledge and experiences to ensure the effective implementation of PLI schemes under 14 key sectors.