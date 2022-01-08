Centre asks Chattisgarh government to expedite clear all hurdles for coal production

Centre on Friday asked the Chhattisgarh state government to expedite resolution of various land-related issues of the Southern Eastern Coalfield Ltd so as to increase coal production in the country.

The Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi held a virtual meeting with the Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and stressed the speedy increase in the production of coal in the country. He sought an early resolution of various land-related issues of South Eastern Coalfield Ltd, Chattisgarh.

The Union Minister further pointed out that production of coal can be further increased from the State of Chattisgarh and if such issues are resolved at the earliest.

He also requested the Chief Minister to expedite the auction of mineral blocks as per the recent reforms brought about in the mineral sector. The Minister had another meeting with the top officials of the Coal Ministry and Coal India ltd to review the status of coal availability in the country.

In wake of the increasing demand for Coal, the Minister urged Coal India to motivate the workforce so as to achieve annual production targets. He told them to adhere to a 100 days’ action plan to achieve the set target.

The Minister also emphasized prioritizing coal supplies to thermal power plants and reiterated the importance of enhancing production with safety.