Centre aims to build socially responsible generation through road safety education: Gadkari

The Central government want to build a socially sensitive, aware generation, and for this, every student need to participate in spreading awareness and responsibility, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

He emphasised that the participation of the younger generation is crucial in creating a safer and cleaner India.

“The Central government is making several efforts to reduce pollution and road mishaps in the capital. But to tackle these problems effectively, children like you need to show social responsibility and awareness,” Gadkari said while speaking at the launch of the road safety learning module ‘Surakshit Safar’ at Kendriya Vidyalaya 2 here.

“The future belongs to hydrogen. We should aim to become an energy-exporting country rather than an importer,” he added.

“The younger generation’s involvement is essential to building a safer and cleaner India,” the Union Minister stressed, urging children to actively contribute to reducing pollution and road accidents.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also highlighted the importance of road safety, stating that the NCERT is working on a new curriculum and textbooks focused on road safety.

He said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Education are increasing their efforts to spread awareness about road safety.

He added that the 30 crore students are the key to shaping a road-safe nation, and it’s critical that they understand the fundamentals of road safety.

“Educational content on the topic will soon be prepared for students from Class 1 to Class 12,” Pradhan said.

“As our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, believes, road safety is a crucial issue that needs to become a people’s movement. We are working in line with his vision,” he added.

SIAM Executive Director Prashant K. Banerjee, who also addressed the gathering, highlighted that road safety remains a major hurdle in India’s development and called for a generational change to ensure lasting impact.