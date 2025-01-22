CCEA approves MSP for raw jute for 2025-26 season

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the minimum support price (MSP) of raw jute for marketing season 2025-26.

The MSP of Raw Jute (TD-3 grade) has been fixed at Rs.5,650/- per quintal for 2025-26 season. This would ensure a return of 66.8 percent over the all India weighted average cost of production.

Advertisement

The approved MSP of raw jute for Marketing season 2025-26 is in line with the principle of fixing MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19.

Advertisement

The MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2025-26 is an increase of Rs.315/- per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2024-25. The Government of India has increased MSP of Raw jute from Rs.2400/-per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs.5,650/- per quintal in 2025-26, registering an increase of Rs. 3250/- per quintal (2.35 times).

The MSP amount paid to Jute growing farmers during the period 2014-15 to 2024-25 was Rs. 1300 Crore while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, amount paid was Rs. 441 Crore.

Livelihood of 40 Lakh farm families directly or indirectly depends on Jute Industry. About 4 Lakh workers get direct employment in Jute mills and trade in Jute. Last year jute was procured from 1 Lakh 70 thousand farmers. 82% of Jute farmers belong to West Bengal while rest Assam and Bihar have 9% each of jute production share.

The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) will continue as Central Government Nodal Agency to undertake Price Support Operations and the losses incurred, if any, in such operations, will be fully reimbursed by the Central Government.