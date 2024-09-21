CBDT notifies rules & forms for Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme

In pursuance of the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024 (referred as DTVSV, 2024) to resolve pending appeals in the case of income tax disputes.

The scheme shall come into force with effect from 1 October, the Ministry of Finance said Saturday.

The DTVSV Scheme, 2024 was enacted vide Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024. Further, the Rules and Forms for enabling the scheme have also been notified vide Notification No. 104/2024 in G.S.R 584(E) dated 20 September.

The DTVSV Scheme provides for lesser settlement amounts for a ‘new appellant’ in comparison to an ‘old appellant’. The DTVSV Scheme also provides for lesser settlement amounts for taxpayers who file declaration on or before 31 December 2024 in comparison to those who file thereafter.

Four separate Forms have been notified for the purposes of the DTVSV Scheme. These are as under:

Form-1: Form for filing declaration and Undertaking by the declarant

Form-2: Form for Certificate to be issued by Designated Authority

Form-3: Form for Intimation of payment by the declarant

Form-4: Order for Full and Final Settlement of tax arrears by Designated Authority

The DTVSV Scheme also provides that Form-1 shall be filed separately for each dispute provided that where appellant and the income-tax authority, both have filed an appeal in respect of the same order, single Form-1 shall be filed in such a case.

The intimation of payment is to be made in Form-3 and is to be furnished to the Designated Authority along with proof of withdrawal of appeal, objection, application, writ petition, special leave petition, or claim.

Forms 1 and 3 shall be furnished electronically by the declarant. These forms will be made available on the e-filing portal of Income Tax Department i.e. www.incometax.gov.in.

This is another initiative by the government towards litigation management, the ministry said.