CAIT urges Mandaviya to look into growing online pharmacy business

In view of the growing online pharmacy business which is hitting hard on the wholesale and retail chemists of the country, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to look in to this issue on urgent basis.

The CAIT has also decided to organise a national level conference of prominent chemists Associations of different states in 1st week of May. Also a delegation of CAIT will soon meet Mandaviya and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to apprise them about blatant violations of e-pharmacies in the country.

The CAIT national president BC Bhartia said, “The manufacture, import, sale and distribution of drugs are regulated by the Drug and Cosmetics Act and Rules in India. The Act makes it mandatory not only for every importer, manufacturer, seller or distributor of drugs to possess a valid license but also make it mandatory that all drugs be dispensed by a registered pharmacist only.”

However, e-pharmacy marketplaces are misusing the loopholes in the law and playing with the lives of innocent Indian consumers by selling drugs without prescription and dispensing drugs without a registered pharmacist, added Bhartia.

He added that government should permit only those e-pharmacies that own the drugs which are purported to be sold on the e-pharmacy.

Bhartia urged the government to ensure that all drugs are disbursed only from the registered retail pharmacy and only by a registered pharmacist after following the due verification process to ensure consumers get exactly what they order.