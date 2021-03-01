The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday announced they would hold a nation-wide agitation against issues related to the goods and services tax and alleged malpractices of foreign e-commerce firms.

This comes after CAIT’s day-long Bharat Vyapar Bandh’, on February 26, received a lukewarm response.

“The campaign will begin from March 5 and continue till April 5 against the GST amendments and malpractices of foreign e-commerce companies,” CAIT said.

The trader’s body said both these issues are directly related to the eight crore traders of the country and till the logical resolution of these two issues is achieved, the movement will continue throughout the country.

“At present, traders across the country are badly plagued by the provisions of GST and the constant arbitrariness of foreign companies in e-commerce and now, the traders are either forced to resolve these issues or shut their business,” CAIT stated.

Earlier, the CAIT had said that the GST Council did not respond to repeated missives from it, as a result, it has generated a “feeling in the country that the council has its own agenda and doesn’t seem to be interested in seeking the cooperation of traders.”