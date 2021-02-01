Govt to revise definition of small companies, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government is going to revise the definition of small companies by raising capital base to Rs 2 crore from the current limit of Rs 50 lakh.

While presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, in the lower house of the Parliament, Sitharaman proposed setting up of investor charter across financial products.

She said an asset reconstruction and management company will be set up for stressed assets of banks, while also stating that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) framework will be strengthened.