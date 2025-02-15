BSNL bounces back into profit for first time since 2007

State-owned telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday reported a profit of Rs 262 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, marking its first return to profitability since 2007.

This milestone reflects the company’s focus on innovation, aggressive network expansion, cost optimisation, and customer-centric service improvements, the BSNL said in a statement.

BSNL chairman and managing director A. Robert J. Ravi, said: “We expect revenue growth to improve further, exceeding 20% by the end of the financial year. Revenue from Mobility, FTTH, and Leased Lines has increased by 15 per cent, 18 per cent, and 14 per cent, respectively, over Q3 of the previous year.

Additionally, BSNL has successfully reduced its finance cost and overall expenditure, leading to a decline in losses by over Rs 1,800 crore compared to last year, he pointed out.

The government’s support through strategic revival initiatives, including spectrum allocation, and capital infusion have played a key role in bolstering our operations, Ravi said.

He said that BSNL has introduced new innovations such as National WiFi Roaming, BiTV – Free Entertainment for all mobile customers, and IFTV for all FTTH customers.

The continuous focus on quality of service and service assurance has further strengthened customer trust and reinforced the BSNL’s position as a leading telecom service provider in India, Ravi said.

“This Rs 262 crore profit underscores the BSNL’s resurgence and long-term sustainability. As we continue on this growth trajectory, we remain committed to delivering higher value to our shareholders, expanding market opportunities, and driving innovation,” he added.

The BSNL posted a robust double-digit growth across also its services with mobility services revenue growing by 15 per cent during the October-December quarter, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) revenue increasing by 18 per cent and leased line services revenue clocking a 14 per cent jump over the same quarter of the previous year.

The BSNL has been aggressively expanding its network with an accelerated 4G rollout and fiber-optic infrastructure upgrades.

It has also strengthened connectivity across urban and rural areas and introduced customer-centric digital innovations with national WiFi roaming for seamless internet access across networks, the BSNL chief added.

This financial turnaround underscores BSNL’s commitment to providing high-quality, affordable telecom services while driving India’s digital growth. The company remains dedicated to enhancing service delivery, expanding its customer base, and contributing to the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, according to a company statement.