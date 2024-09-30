BRAP 2024 to give major push to strengthen Make in India initiative: Commerce Ministry

Highlighting the significance of the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said the plan will give a major push to further strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The plan is set to establish a seamless business regulatory framework across the country, enhancing the ease of doing business.

The upcoming BRAP 2024 framework introduces an innovative assessment methodology, blending evidence and feedback-based evaluations for a more comprehensive and dynamic approach.

With a focus on reducing approval times, integrating online service delivery, and leveraging initiatives like the National Single Window System and PM Gati Shakti, BRAP 2024 promises to create a more transparent, efficient, and dynamic regulatory environment, the ministry said.

BRAP 2024 continues to streamline processes, reduce compliance burdens, and implement digital solutions to make India a preferred global investment hub. BRAP has expanded beyond its initial scope, covering critical sectors such as Labour, Environment, Taxes, Land Administration, Utility Permits, Inspection and Construction.

It has also incorporated new areas like ICT adoption and process reengineering through the Time and Document Study (TDS) to ensure faster and more efficient Government-to-Business service delivery.

BRAP 2024 is led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and introduces next-generation reforms that address the needs of both businesses and citizens.

Building on the successes of previous editions, BRAP 2024 aligns with key government initiatives such as the Reducing Compliance Burden (RCB) and Decriminalisation, while also integrating elements from the World Bank’s upcoming B-READY (Building Resilient, Adaptive and Disaster-Ready Communities) programme.

This convergence will streamline regulatory processes, bolster economic growth, and foster greater investor confidence in India’s business landscape, the Finance Ministry said.