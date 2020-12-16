This gifting season, I decided to try, or rather say review s few products from Boldfit. Boldfit, which was launched from Bangalore, brings a wide range of fitness gears, accessories and nutritional supplements.

With Christmas, New Year and wedding season around the corner, it was even more imperative that these products be evaluated as they make for some great gifting options.

Gallon Water Bottle for Gym

The Gallon Water Bottle has a good look, feel, and design. It has a wide opening at the top to fill in water, health drink, juice or shake. The wide opening or the mouth makes it easy to fill it up with almost zero chance of spilling the liquid.

The bottle is strongly built and the surface has a real good grip, hence the chances of it slipping out of your hand are minimal. The holding lever is vertical rather than slanted and it does not make you feel the weight even when the bottle is full up to the brim, which is just a little bit more than 2 litres as I measured.

To drink from the bottle is easy as the lid is designed in such a way that the liquid inside comes out in measured doses and doesn’t fill up your mouth or spills.

Boldfit Immunity Multi Greens Effervescent tablets

The company claims that these tablets are enriched with Spirulina, Kale, Moringa, Blueberry, Raspberry and other super greens and superfoods. It also says that these tablets boost immunity.

They are available in a sleek circular container.

Here, I will ask each one of you to consult your physician before you start popping these pills.

Boldfit N95 Mask

Given the current scenario, i.e. the COVID pandemic, Boldfit has launched N95 Mask.

The company says that each mask is made with soft breathable fabric and equipped with 5 layer protection.

Well, I agree with the “breathable” part but cannot vouch for N95 and 5 layer protection claims. Thus, it rests with the company to support the claims in the most authentic and reliable manner.

One good thing about this mask is that it fits firmly over the face, right from the nose to the chin, thus fully covering the nostrils and mouth. Initially, you might find it a bit tight but within no time you should adjust to its overall shape and fitting.