Boeing Company’s share declined 1.75 per cent after its jet crashed in Iran on Wednesday after take-off, killing all on board, according to the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of Boeing finished at 331.370 points on Wednesday, down by 5.910 points or 1.75 per cent from Tuesday, against the backdrop of rising US stocks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane with 179 people on board crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all those aboard.

All 176 passengers and crew members on board the US made Boeing 737 Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport were confirmed dead, Iran’s Press TV reported.

Boeing on Wednesday called the crash “a tragic event” and offered to “assist in any way needed,” saying it is “in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time”.

(With input from agencies)