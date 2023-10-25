BITS Goa to host ‘Waves 2023’ from October 27

Waves 2023 is going to be the grandest cultural extravaganza in Goa, solidifying its position as one of the biggest cultural fests in the country. This year, it’s set to surpass all previous editions. The exponential growth in attendees over the years attests to its status as one of India’s fastest-growing fests. Nestled in the vibrant backdrop of Goa, the fest is poised to create an unforgettable experience, celebrating the harmonious blend of music, dance, art, drama, fashion, comedy and various other genres. Get ready to witness an awe-inspiring showcase of talent and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of Waves ’23 from 27th to 29th October!

Get ready to kick off the fest with none other than Abhishek Upmanyu, our act for the Comedy Night. On the very same day, we’re thrilled to feature When Chai Met Toast as the headlining act for our Indie Night. They kick-off a stellar lineup of exceptionally talented artists gracing this year’s Waves. Lose yourself in the poetic lyrics and entrancing melodies of this band that has captured the hearts of audiences across India, offering music that is both cutting-edge and deeply meaningful. Allow yourself to be transported on an unforgettable journey through their stories and tunes, leaving your cares behind.

Embrace the upcoming Bollywood night, where you’ll have the chance to witness the mesmerizing performance of Amit Trivedi. Allow the essence of Bollywood to flow through you, experiencing one of the purest forms of expression. Get ready for an unforgettable evening as you immerse yourself in the magic of live Bollywood music. This promises to be a night you won’t want to miss!

With events like Mr. and Ms. Waves, Natyanjali, Fashion Parade and Searock promising to enliven the talent in the participants, get ready to be taken aback by 3 days of continuous fun and thrilling performances in the nights.

But it’s not all the information that we will be revealing! As a surprise add-on to the fest we will be having a surprise act from one of the most trending DJ’s of the country. Get lost in the plethora of beats and make this fest an unforgettable part of your life’s stories!

Concluding on a high note, we end with an electrifying EDM Night featuring the sensational Seedhe Maut. Get set to unleash your inner party animal and immerse yourself in a pulsating symphony of the most infectious beats you’ve ever encountered. This night promises an unforgettable experience that will have you screaming your heart out in pure euphoria !

