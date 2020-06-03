Telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infratel on Wednesday named Pooja Jain as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

The appointment is with effect from June 4, 2020, the company said in a regulatory filing. “…on the recommendation of HR, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of Audit and Risk Management Committee, the board of directors of the company, in its meeting held today…has appointed Pooja Jain as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from June 4, 2020,” it said.

A company official said, Jain comes in place of S Balasubramanian, who was previously CFO of Bharti Infratel and has left the company.

A chartered accountant, Jain has over 17 years of experience including 11 years in Bharti Infratel and 3 years in Bharti Airtel.

With wide experience in financial reporting, controls and compliances, Jain has been “a key functional resource in Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Bharti Infratel in 2012 and during the demerger of 12 circles of Bharti Infratel to the subsidiary company Bharti Infratel Ventures and later merger of Bharti Infratel Ventures with the joint venture company (Indus Towers)”.

“She is currently heading shared services in the company and enterprise risk management,” the company added.