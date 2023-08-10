BGMI maker Krafton pledges $150 mn investment in India

BGMI game maker Krafton on Thursday pledged $150 million investment in India over the next two to three years.

The company said it will invest in the gaming and startup ecosystem in the country, focusing on content-based platforms and deep tech.

“We firmly believe in India’s potential as a key player in the global gaming and technology industry, and our commitment to invest an additional $150 million over the next two to three years reflects our dedication to fueling this growth,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton India.

“We believe in the power of Indian IPs and content in making a lasting global impact,” he added.

Since its first investment in March 2021, the company has infused approximately $140 million into 11 innovative startups.

Beyond game development studios, the company’s investments span diverse and complementary sectors, including, Esports, multimedia entertainment, content creation and audio platforms.

In recent months, Krafton has expanded its focus to include the creator economy and deep tech, actively supporting startups in these emerging segments.

“Our investment momentum will continue as we seek to establish a dynamic and evolving portfolio across various segments in India,” said Nihansh Bhat, corporate development and venture investing lead, India and MENA, Krafton.

In addition to BGMI, the company has launched The Callisto Protocol, Road To Valor: Empires, and Defense Derby games in the country.