Best time for StartUps, innovators: Jitendra Singh

It is the best time for India’s StartUps, innovators and the scientific fraternity as a whole because the Modi government is providing them with an enabling milieu to showcase the best of their potential, talents as well as their creative and innovative instincts, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today.

Delivering the welcome address to all the directors and presidents of professional bodies under the Department of Science and Technology here, he said the meeting was being held at a time when the government was giving a boost to Science, Technology and Innovation. Over the last nine years, the country has made rapid strides in every area of Science & Technology, thanks to the leadership of the Prime Minister, he said.

Jitendra Singh disclosed that recently, the Centre approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) to aid scientific and industrial research and development in quantum technology. It would be implemented by the Department of Science & Technology (DST). The mission planned for 2023-2031 aimed to seed, nurture, and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant & innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT).

Meanwhile, at another function, Jitendra Singh said that technology-driven governance has been the hallmark of the nine years of the Modi Government.

Delivering the key-note address to the participants of the Mid-Career Training Programme for IAS officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, the minister said, that soon after this government came to power, the PM gave the Mantra ‘Maximum Governance, Minimum Government’ and to make it possible he continuously pushed the increasing use of technology.

On the one hand, the Modi government tried to give ease of living through ease of governance while introducing self-attestation or abolition of interviews, while on the other hand, the government was also trying to create an ease of milieu or ease of work environment for the civil servants, he said.