Bengaluru Tech Summit: Siddaramaiah says digital divide is a reality we must address

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the 26th edition of the tech summit, Siddaramaiah stated, “The digital divide is a reality we must address, ensuring that the benefits of technology reach every citizen, regardless of their background.

“We aim to bridge this gap through targeted initiatives, utilising the power of data and analytics to drive informed decision-making in governance. Beyond Bengaluru is a unique initiative in that direction with the primary focus of developing and enhancing ecosystems in regions beyond Bengaluru and bridging the digital divide.”

Advertisement

“Our government is focused on building a seamless ecosystem that attracts investment, talent, and opportunities. We want Karnataka to be seen as the hub with an “end-to-end ecosystem” for innovating and growing businesses,” he stated.

Karnataka has been at the forefront of pioneering sector specific policies that have played a pivotal role in shaping our state’s trajectory towards progress. In 1997, we set a precedent by becoming the first state in the country to introduce a ground-breaking Information Technology Policy. Fast forward to today, and the IT sector stands as a cornerstone of our economy, contributing a substantial 25 per cent to our GDP, the CM explained.

Building on this legacy of innovation, Karnataka was also the pioneer in introducing a Biotech Policy in 2001. As we continue to champion advancements in biotechnology, I am thrilled to announce that a revised Biotech Policy is set to be unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), he said.

“This vibrant industry has not only provided direct employment to over 12 lakh professionals but has also created a ripple effect, generating over 31 lakh indirect jobs. Karnataka’s share of software exports, nearly 40 per cent of the country’s total, solidifies its position as a global IT powerhouse,” Siddaramaiah stated.

The 26th Edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit is organised by Department of Electronics IT, BT, Software Technology Parks of India. The theme of the year is ‘Breaking Boundaries’.

Tech leaders, startups, investors, and research labs from 30 plus countries are taking part in the summit between November 29 to December 1.