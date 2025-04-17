Benchmark indices extend gains with Nifty crossing 23,800

Benchmark indices on Thursday extended the gains on the fourth consecutive session with Nifty crossing 23,800. The spike was led by buying across the sectors especially the financials, and the positive signal over trade deals between US and Japan.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,508.91 points or 1.96% at 78,553.20, and the Nifty was up 414.45 points or 1.77% at 23,851.65.

Notably, the mid-session buying helped Nifty and Sensex to cross 23,850 and 78,600, respectively. For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty added 4.5% each.

The mid and smallcap segments underperformed as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.56% and 0.52% higher, respectively. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹419 lakh crore from ₹415 lakh crore in the previous session.

On Nifty50, as many as 43 stocks ended higher in the Nifty index with Eternal (earlier Zomato), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and ICICI Bank ended as the top gainers. Wipro, Hindalco and Tech Mahindra ended as the top losers.

Among the sectors, all indices ended in the green with telecom, Oil & Gas, pharma, auto, energy, rising 1-2 percent. IT index remained under pressure due to a cautious outlook from Wipro, but later recovered and ended 0.2% higher.

Nifty Bank jumped 2.21% while the Financial Services index clocked a gain of 2.27%. Nifty Private Bank and PSU Bank rose 2.23% and 1.64%, respectively.

On BSE, nearly 80 stocks touched 52-week high including Bharti Hexacom, Narayana Hrudayalaya, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Chambal Fertilisers, Interglobe Aviation, SBI Cards, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors, among others.

Nifty IT cracked over 2% in the morning trade with Wipro shares sank over 6%, after the IT services major reported its Q4 results.

Suzlon Energy, the global renewable energy solutions provider also gained 2% after bagging an order from Sunsure Energy.

Gensol Engineering Ltd.’s shares extended their losing streak in trade crashing another 5% on the bourses.

KEI Industries shares jumped 4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded its status from ‘neutral’ to ‘buy’.

The stock markets will remain shut in India on April 18 on account of Good Friday. The exchanges will be closed for the trading of equity, derivatives, currency, commodity and debt segments. There will also be no settlement of funds and securities on this day.