Benchmark indices end with marginal gains, Nifty around 24,350 level

Benchmark indices on Friday ended with marginal gains with Nifty around 24,350 level led by IT, media, oil & gas stocks in a highly volatile session.

At close, the Sensex was up 259.75 points or 0.32 per cent at 80,501.99, and the Nifty was up 12.50 points or 0.05 per cent at 24,346.70.

Advertisement

Sensex rose as much as 936 points to hit an intraday high of 81,177.93 while Nifty 50 reclaimed 24,589.15, rising 255 points, or 1 per cent.

Advertisement

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices, which rose up to a per cent in the morning session, ended with losses of 0.41 per cent and 0.07per cent, respectively.

On Nifty50, the shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were up 4.37 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 2.70 per cent and IndusInd Bank up by 1.44 per cent, ended as the top gainers. Further, the stocks that ended with losses were shares of JSW Steel (5.81 per cent), Bajaj Auto (2.75 per cent), and Eicher Motors (2.50 per cent).

Among the sectors, mostly ended with losses. Nifty Consumer Durable fell 1.39 per cent while Nifty Metal and Pharma dropped 0.74 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Oil and Gas index rose 0.73 per cent, while Nifty Media and IT climbed 0.49 per cent and 0.27per cent, respectively.

Nifty Bank closed with a nominal gain of 0.05 per cent.

Bandhan Bank shares slipped over 2 per cent however, the domestic brokerage Anand Rathi reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on the stock. Federal Bank shares dropped 4 per cent, with Anand Rathi remaining bullish on Federal Bank, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Adani Ports shares surged over 5 per cent following Q4FY25 results. The company reflected a 7.5x jump in net profit to reach Rs 3,844.91 crore.

TVS Motor shares rose by 3 per cent intraday, coming after the company reported a sales growth of 16 per cent YoY to 4.44 lakh units in April 2025.

Globally, the European indices were trading with solid gains, while Asian indices edged up after China said it’s evaluating possible US trade talks, boosting optimism that tariff tensions will tamp down.