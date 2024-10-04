Benchmark indices end on a negative note in highly volatile session

Benchmark indices ended on a negative note in the highly volatile session on Friday. Market extended the losing streak on the fourth straight session amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Sensex ended 808.65 points or 0.98% lower at 81,688.45 while the broader Nifty fell 200.25 points or 0.8% to 25,049.85.

Sensex then surged 1,295 points from the intra-day low to reach a high of 83,347 while the broader Nifty rallied 378 points from its low to hit the day’s high of 25,472.65.

Advertisement

On NSE, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, BPCL, Asian Paints were among the top losers. Gainers included Infosys, ONGC, Tata Motors, Wipro, HDFC Life.

On BSE, around 200 stocks touched their 52-high including, BASF India, Coforge, Colgate Palmolive, Dr Lal PathLab, Info Edge, JSW Steel, Jubilant Ingrevia, Lloyds Metals, Metropolis Healthcare, Polycab India, Whirlpool of India, among others.

CreditAccess Grameen, RBL Bank, Vodafone Idea, Easy Trip Planners, Equitas Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, among others touched 52-week low.

Most of the sectoral indices witnessed sharp falls with Nifty Media losing the most down by 2.53%

Nifty Realty was down by 1.7% Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Oil and Gas were also down over 1% each.

Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services shed 0.5%, 0.53% and 0.9%, respectively.

Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were also in the red. However, Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank were the only two indices in the green, up 0.45% and 0.61%, respectively

Among the hardest-hit sectors, real estate topped the chart as the Nifty Realty index plunged 8.7% this week. Nifty Financial Services followed with a 6.2% decline, while Nifty Auto also experienced a significant decline of 5.7%.

Among the individual shares, Bajaj Finance was the top loser, dragging the Nifty pack falling 2.86%.

Shares of VIP Industries settled 7.95% higher after the company partnered with Unicommerce to streamline its post-purchase ecommerce operations.

Bank of Baroda settled 2.10% higher after the public sector lender released its business update for the second quarter of FY25.

Further, ONGC was among the top gainers in Nifty 50 pack today on rising crude oil prices due to escalating middle east conflict. It settled 1.18% higher.

The recent market downturn has been driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East, where the conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified.