The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Monday recommended the names of 13 General Managers from various Public Sector Banks (PSB) who are likely to be appointed as Executive Directors in various banks.

The board interviewed as many as 28 candidates. As per reports, these interviews were held on September 19 and 20.

“The Banks Board Bureau interfaced with 28 candidates from various public sector banks for 13 clear vacancies of Executive Directors in PSBs,” the bureau said in a statement.

Those recommented for the posts include Swarup Kumar Saha, Debadatta Chand, K Satyanarayana Raju, Nitesh Ranjan, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Monika Kalia, Swarup Dasgupta, Karthikeyan M, Ishraq Ali Khan, Vivek Wahi, S Srimathy, B Vijayakumar, and Raghavendra V Kollegal.

The bureau said in a statement that Rajeev Puri, Imran Amin Siddiqui, Brij Mohan Sharma, Prakash Kumar Sinha, Vikas Kumar, and MonojDas are in the reserve list.