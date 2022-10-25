Bank services will be affected on Nov 19 as AIBEA members to strike against targeted victimization

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) is going on strike on November 19. This will affect the banking services across the country, an official said.

The strike is in protest against the targeted victimization of bankers for being active in the union as per the members.

C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA said, “in the recent periods the attacks are not only increasing but there is a common thread in all these attacks.”

Venkatachalam told his members that there is a design in these attacks. There is some method in the madness and the members need to resist and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole.

He said AIBEA union leaders have been dismissed/retrenched from service by Sonali Bank, MUFG Bank, Federal Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Venkatachalam said government banks like Bank of Maharashtra are denying trade union rights while Canara Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and IDBI Bank are outsourcing many banking activities.

According to him, at the Central Bank of India, it is ‘jungle raj’ with the management resorting to indiscriminate transfers.

More than 3,300 clerical staff have been transferred from one station to another violating the bipartite settlement and bank level, said Venkatachalam.

The AIBEA members said they will stage different kinds of protests before the nationwide strike.

