Bajaj Finance shares decline amid weak investor sentiment

Bajaj Finance Limited’s shares fell on Wednesday, reflecting weak investor sentiment despite no major negative triggers.

The stock dropped by Rs 77.25, or 0.88 per cent, to close at Rs 8,745 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during an intra-day session. Over the past five days, the scrip has slipped by Rs 5, or 0.06 per cent.

The firm reported a rise in asset quality stress in the third quarter of the fiscal year (Q3 FY25). Its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased to 1.12 per cent from 0.95 per cent in the year-ago period, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) rose to 0.48 per cent from 0.37 per cent.

Additionally, loan loss provisions jumped sharply to Rs 2,043 crore in Q3, up from Rs 1,248 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, is also facing a challenging time on the bourses.

The stock price was down by Rs 4.07, or 3.33 per cent, over the last five trading sessions. It currently trades at Rs 118.28, up marginally by Rs 0.26, or 0.22 per cent, on Wednesday.

Over a one-month period, it has gained Rs 2.95, or 2.56 per cent. However, in the last six months, the share price has plunged by Rs 36.99, or nearly 24 per cent.

Earlier this week, Bajaj Housing Finance hit the 10 per cent lower circuit limit on Monday, closing at Rs 109.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The sharp fall came after the company released its Q4 FY25 business update. Notably, the stock had a 52-week high of Rs 188.45 and a low of Rs 103.

Despite the market reaction, Bajaj Housing Finance reported growth in its key financial metrics. Disbursements in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 14,250 crore, up from Rs 11,393 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) rose 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,14,680 crore.