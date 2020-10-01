Two Wheeler and commercial vehicle major Bajaj Auto on Thursday posted a 10 per cent increase in its total vehicle sales in September on a year-on-year basis.

As per the BSE filing, the company’s total sales during the month under review grew by 10 per cent to 4,41,306 units. It had sold a total of 4,02,035 vehicles in September 2019.

The Pune-based company’s data showed that its total two-wheeler sales in September stood at 4,04,851 units as compared to 3,36,730 units in the same month of 2019, a jump of 20 per cent.

Similarly, Bajaj Auto’s total domestic sales rose. It stood at 228,731 units, up 6 per cent, from 215,501 units sold in September last year.

However, the company’s commercial vehicle sales during the month under review declined by 44 per cent to 36,455 units from 65,305 units sold during the like period of last year.

In September, company’s overall exports zoomed by 14 per cent to 2,12,575 units from 1,86,534 units shipped out during the like month of 2019.