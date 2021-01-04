Major automaker Bajaj Auto on Monday posted an an 11 per cent rise in total sales at 3,72,532 units in December. The company had sold a total of 3,36,055 units in December 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales stood at 1,39,606 units, down by 9 per cent, as compared to 1,53,163 units in the year-ago month, it said.

Total motorcycle sales were at 3,38,584 units last month as against 284,802 units in December 2019, up 19 per cent, it added.

The company witnessed its highest ever exports during the month under review. Exports jumped 27 per cent to 2,32,926 units as compared to 1,82,892 units in the same month a year ago.