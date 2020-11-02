Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday announced that its total vehicle sales jumped 11 per cent to hit 512,038 units in the month of October. The automaker had sold a total of 463,208 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales stood at 281,160 units last month, as against 278,776 units in October last year, up 1 per cent, it added.

The company witnessed the highest ever sales (rising by 25 per cent) as it exported 230,878 units in October, as compared to 184,432 units in the same month a year ago.

Motorcycle sales grew by 18 per cent at 470,290 units, compared to 398,913 units in the year-ago month, its highest ever sales. Bajaj Auto said during October, Pulsar brand recorded sales of over 170,000 units.

Commercial vehicle sales stood at 41,746 units, as against 64,295 in the corresponding month last year, a decline of 35 per cent, the company said.