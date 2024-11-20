Avg ticket size of homes in top 7 cities touches Rs 1.23 crore: Report

In the first half of fiscal year 2025, the average ticket size of homes sold in India’s top seven cities has touched Rs 1.23 crore, against Rs 1 crore in the year-ago period, showed data analysed by real estate consultancy firm Anarock.

The rise is due to record new launches and sales of costlier homes after the Covid-19 pandemic.

NCR has seen a significant increase in average ticket size from Rs 0.93 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 1.45 crore in H1FY25 while the MMR remained constant at Rs 1.47 crore for both H1FY24 and H1FY25.

In NCR, a deep-dive reveals that at 56 per cent, the area saw the highest average ticket size growth – from approximately Rs 93 lakh in H1 FY2024 to over Rs 1.45 crore in H1 FY2025.

Approximately 32,315 units worth Rs 30,154 Crore were sold in the region in H1 FY2024; in H1 Y2025, approximately 32,120 units worth Rs 46,611 crore were sold. While the value of sold inventory increased by 55 per cent in this period, the total number of units sold declined by 1 per cent.

Further, in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) , in H1 FY 2024, the average ticket size of sold units was Rs 1.47 crore. The region saw approximately 76,410 units worth Rs 1,12,356 crore sold in H1 FY 2024, while H1 FY 2025 saw approximately 77,735 units worth approximately Rs 1,14,529 crore sold.

In Southern India, the average ticket size in Bangalore has increased from Rs 0.84 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 1.21 crore in H1FY25. Hyderabad’s average ticket size has risen from Rs 0.84 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 1.15 crore in H1FY25.

While Chennai saw an increase in the average ticket size from Rs 0.72 crore in H1FY24 to Rs 0.95 crore in H1FY25.