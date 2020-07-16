The benchmark indices were trading in the green territory on Thursday, driven majorly by healthy buying in IT and auto stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex was trading up over 216 points and NSE Nifty up by 50 points.

At 12.50 pm the NSE was trading up 0.48 per cent at 10.668.95, supported by Infosys, which was trading over 9 per cent. Earlier in the day, it had touched a high of Rs 952, after the company on Wednesday posted 12.4 per cent rise in the first quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 4,272 crore, helped by large deals.

Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero Motorcorp and others were among other top gainers on the NSE.

Similarly, the BSE was trading up at 0.61 per cent at 36.272.25.

Here too, Infosys was among the top gainer, trading up by 9.21 per cent, followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, and TCS.

Sensex had opened at 36,401.20 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 36,415.03 and a low of 36,038.41 points.