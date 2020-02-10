India’s auto industry continues to suffer in the first month of 2020 as domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 6.2 per cent to 2,62,714 units in January from 2,80,091 units in the year-ago month, automobile industry body SIAM data showed on Monday.

As per the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), last month’s car sales also dropped 8.1 per cent at 1,64,793 units as against 1,79,324 units in January last year.

Two-wheelers, mainly the motorcycle sales also witnessed a drop by 15.17 per cent to 8,71,886 units from 10,27,766 units a year earlier, it added. Total two-wheeler sales in January fell 16.06 per cent to 13,41,005 units as compared to 15,97,528 units in the same month last year.

On the other hand, commercial vehicles’ sales were down 14.04 per cent to 75,289 units in January, the data added.

According to the released statistics show that the vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.83 per cent to 17,39,975 units from 20,19,253 units in January 2019.

