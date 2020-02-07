Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched the all-new Ignis facelift at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The car that became market’s favorite in the premium hatchback segment, has received minor aesthetic changes but it comes with 1.2 litre BSVI (BS6) engine.

The new IGNIS sports an SUV design comes in two colours (Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue) with imposing front fascia, a wide and tough rear appearance, and a high seating position.

Adding to its SUV character are the striking rear spoiler and roof rails.

Speaking at the launch, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We have recognised an increasing preference for feature-loaded cars that have SUV-like high-seating position and dominant road presence. We are confident that all new IGNIS with its SUV design and spacious interiors will appeal to the customers.”

Other than the high seating position, features like rear fascia with a tough and wide appearance, coupled with roof rails and spoiler, enhances the vehicle’s SUV character.

Coming to the exteriors, the Ignis include a new front grille with a U-shaped motif and the bold skid plate detailing on bumper gives it a stable stance. The LED projector headlamps, coupled with stylish DRLs further accentuate the style quotient of the new IGNIS. The cabin consists of a distinct dual-tone ivory interior and a new modern pattern for seat fabric.

The car is keeping up with the technology aspect as well as it comes with a 17.78 cm SmartPlay studio. The new infotainment system can be connected to cloud, and offers features like live traffic, voice recognition, driver safety alerts and vehicle information.

(With input from agencies)