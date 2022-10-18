Are you on Work From Home? Use these tips to stay safe against security threats

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a significant change in our lives. It forced people locked into their homes and stopped working from the office. This resulted in people starting to work from home.

Work from home started during the pandemic is still prevalent in many organizations. However, there are several benefits while working from home, it has also brought many challenges. People are battling security threats that could risk personal data as well as professional data.

If you are facing these issues or want to avoid a security threat and you just need to follow the security tips advised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“Are you on WFH? It can be relaxing. But, remote work usually doesn’t have the same safeguards as an office. Beware! Fraudsters can dupe your personal & professional data. Follow these simple tips & ensure a safe work environment in the comfort of your home,” twitted PIB India.

Ministry of Home Affairs has warned against using any public Wi-Fi. It has advised using personal hotspots or home wifi. It further said that if anyone wants to access data they should get it through a secure connection using a VPN.

In addition to this MHA has released a bunch of security tips given below:

Always use updated operating systems and antivirus software

Regularly back up your data

Change your router’s default password and check your DNS settings

Use multi-factor authentication and password managers

Even after taking these majors, people get attacked by cyber criminals, they can register their complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in