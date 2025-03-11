April to December Coal imports fall by 8.4% YoY

The import of Coal from April to December 2024 fell by 8.4 per cent, totalling 183.42 million tonnes (MT), according to the Coal Ministry statement on Tuesday. This is a fall as compared to 200.19 MT in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The reduction resulted in foreign exchange savings of approximately USD 5.43 billion (Rs 42,315.7 crore), it added.

Notably, the Non-Regulated Sector, excluding the power sector, experienced a more significant decline, with imports dropping by 12.01 per cent year-on-year.

Although coal-based power generation grew by 3.53 per cent from April to December 2024 compared to the previous year, imports for blending by thermal power plants sharply decreased by 29.8 per cent, it said.

It highlighted that the Government of India has implemented several initiatives, including Commercial Coal Mining and Mission Coking Coal, to enhance domestic coal production and reduce imports.

These efforts have also led to an encouraging 6.11 per cent growth in coal output during the April-December 2024 period compared to the same period of FY 2023-24, it said.

By prioritising domestic coal output, the government aims to march ahead towards the Viksit Bharat goal by building a self-reliant, sustainable energy framework that supports long-term economic growth.

The ministry highlighted that the country faces a significant challenge in meeting its domestic coal demand, especially for coking coal and high-grade thermal coal, which are in short supply within the country’s reserves.

As a result, coal imports have been vital to meet the needs of key sectors, including steel production.

According to recent data, the total coal production from captive and commercial mines for the financial year 2024-25 has reached 167.36 MT as of February 2025.

This represents a 32.53 per cent YoY increase compared to the 126.28 MT produced by February last year.

The coal dispatch has also witnessed a significant surge, with total dispatch for the financial year reaching 170.66 MT, surpassing the 128.45 MT recorded in the previous year.

This marks a 32.86 per cent YoY growth, ensuring a stable and uninterrupted coal supply to key sectors such as power, steel, and cement.