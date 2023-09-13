Apple event: PV Sindhu agrees to play badminton with Cook on his India visit

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Tuesday graced the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, US, where the tech giant launched their next-generation iPhone 15 series, along with other accessories, including the Apple Watch Series 9, claimed to be the first carbon neutral product during the much-anticipated annual September event, ‘Wonderlust’.

The ace shuttler shared a series of photos with Apple CEO Tim Cook on her social media handles, with the captions reading, “An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and meeting you!”

“I find myself immersed in an #apple keynote event that promises innovation, excitement, surprises and of course a great conversation. Thank you Tim Cook.”

In another post, Sindhu has agreed to play a badminton match with Cook during his India visit.

“I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next,” the 28-year-old wrote.

Apple on Tuesday introduced the flagship iPhone 15 series with four models – iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. For the first time, the ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 will be available from the day of the global sales (September 22). Powered with A16 bionic chip, the non-pro models will also have Dynamic Island for the first time, and enhanced brightness. The Pro models will, however, come with the new A17 Pro chip, and the new action button will replace the mute switch.

The most significant change on iPhones this year is the addition of a USB-C port for charging, a standard seen on many Android phones.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch series 9 offers a double-tap feature that allows users to easily control the watch using just one hand and without touching the display. The new addition allows users to answer and end calls, change music, stop a timer, snooze an alarm, scroll through widgets and so much more by just pinching together the index finger and the thumb of the watch hand twice. The company also unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2 that uses the same S9 SiP, precision finding with second generation ultra wide band chip, and has been made from 95 per cent recycled materials.

The company is, however, yet to share details on iOS 17 and most likely to announce in the coming days.