APEDA plans to promote Indian beverages globally, targets USD 1 billion

Amid the rising global demand for Indian spirits, presenting an opportunity for growth, APEDA plans to increase the global footprint.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) plans to promote both the Indian alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages globally with a target of USD 1 billion in export revenue over the next few years, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

In a landmark move for Indian spirits, Godawan Single malt whisky is set to launch in the United Kingdom as an artisanal single malt whisky made in Rajasthan, the statement from the ministry said.

The first batch of Godawan was flagged off to United Kingdom jointly by Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and Debra Crew, Chief Executive of Diageo Plc, Abhisek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, and Hina Nagarajan, MD & CEO, Diageo India along with other senior representatives.

Godawan Single malt whisky had participated in the International Food and Drinks Event (IFE), London in March 2024 under the ambit of APEDA and undertook promotions of Godawan.

This worked as a precursor to launching Godawan in the UK and commencing exports to the UK.

Government believes that this initiative will support farmers of the Alwar region.

The six row barley used in the production of Godawan, has been locally procured that helps in enhancing the agricultural income of the local farmers through its backward linkages.

It is to be highlighted that APEDA as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative has been targeting to increase exports of Indian Spirits to major foreign destinations. India currently ranks 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports.