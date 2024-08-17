APEDA facilitates first shipment of fig juice to Poland

In a significant development, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of India’s first ready-to-drink fig juice, made from GI-tagged Purandar figs, to Poland.

“This milestone shipment, flagged off by Chairman APEDA, Abhishek Dev in the presence of all stakeholders, departed on August 1, via Hamburg port in Germany,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

This event marks a significant achievement in promoting India’s unique agro-products on the global stage.

The journey of this innovative fig juice began at the APEDA Pavilion during the SIAL 2023 held in Greater Noida, New Delhi.

The international trade showcase provided a platform for the product’s initial introduction to the global market.

The fig juice, produced by Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Ltd garnered significant attention and won an award at the event, highlighting its potential in the international market.

APEDA’s continuous support and assistance have been instrumental in the development and export of this product.

Since the first export of fresh GI-tagged Purandar Figs to Hamburg in 2022, APEDA has worked closely with smallholder farmers. The product, which has been granted a provisional patent, represents a significant innovation in the agricultural sector.

The fig juice was also showcased at Macfrut 2024 in Rimini, Italy, with the support of APEDA, further expanding its global reach. The event saw a positive response from buyers, including an inquiry from MG Sales SP in Wroclaw, Poland, which led to this landmark export.

This achievement not only showcases the potential of Indian agro-products but also underscores the importance of research and development in enhancing the value of agricultural exports.

This achievement highlights the potential of Indian agro-products and the crucial role of FPCs in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and exports.