Amazon questions scope of ED Future probe deal in Delhi HC petition

Amazon has questioned the scope of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in the alleged FEMA violation in the Future Group deal in a writ petition in the Delhi High Court.

The company has also sought “clarification” on “unnecessary” summons issued to its employees.

ED has for months been probing Amazon’s $200 million investment in Future Group for suspected violations of foreign investment laws.

In a plea filed before the Delhi High Court, Amazon accused ED of conducting a “fish and roving enquiry” against it.

Multiple Amazon executives including its India head, has been summoned by the ED in recent weeks for investigation the investment which is at the kernel of the prolonged legal battle as Amazon has used the terms of the deal and cited contract breaches by Future to stall the $3.4 billion sale of the company’s retail assets to the rival.

It said that the agency is summoning multiple executives from the company which amounts to unnecessary harassment.

“Pass an ad-interim order staying all and any investigation/inquiry/summons or proceedings commenced by ED in respect of the subject matter,” Amazon said in its petition.

The plea filed by Amazon is likely to come up for hearing before the Delhi High Court bench led by Justice Rekha Palli on Thursday.