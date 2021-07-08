Amazon on Thursday announced confirmed that the Amazon Prime Day sale will start on July 26. The annual Prime Day event marks the fifth anniversary in India will go on till July 27.

The company has stated that it aims to empower Artisans, Manufacturers, Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Startups, and more, in India by helping them recover from the impact of COVID-19 with this year’s Prime Day.

“We dedicate this Prime Day to lakhs of SMB sellers on Amazon.in. We are humbled by their resilience, and grateful for the opportunity to support their rebound during these hard times,” Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India, said in a statement.

The event will start at 12 am IST on July 26. The company, as usual will deliver deals and savings across categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, fashion and beauty products, home and kitchen, furniture, everyday essentials and more to Prime members, along with new launches, entertainment benefits and much more.

Prime members will get access to the world premiere of movies including Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada) and more, on the platform. Additionally, the second season of the Amazon Original Series – Hostel Daze, will be releasing on July 23.

“We are also excited to offer our Prime members a unique opportunity to discover joy with two days of best deals and savings, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety and convenience of their homes,” Agarwal further added.

Amazon India says that over 300 new products will be launching on the platform from brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, and Adidas. Amazon has stated that the sale will include offers and deals across various categories, including smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, Amazon devices and more.

Prime members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers. SMBs across the country witnessed great success during the last edition of Prime Day in India.

Over 91,000 sellers from over 5,900 pin codes saw success during Prime Day 2020; more than 62,000 were from non-metro, and tier 2/3 cities across India and 31,000 sellers witnessed their highest sales.

Prime members will be able to shop from products offered by SMBs and will be granted 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 150 on their Prime Day purchases along with other offers.

On the day of the sale, Prime members will also get 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit, credit cards, and EMI transactions. On Amazon Pay, the customer will get you Rs 1,000 cashback and Prime members with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get 5 per cent unlimited reward points.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 22 countries, including India.