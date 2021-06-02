Amazon’s Prime Day sales event will be held June 21 and 22, the company said Wednesday, in a bid to support small business selling partners again amid the pandemic.

Amazon usually holds Prime Day in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October because of the pandemic. Amazon said that last year’s Prime Day was its best on record.

The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, electronics, toys, home decor, automotive, and more, the company said in a statement.

Since 2015 which was when Prime Day started, Amazon only makes up around 1% to 2% of Amazon’s annual sales, analysts say.

The vast majority of the company’s offerings on Prime Day in the past are exclusive to Prime members — the Rs 999-a-year subscription that offers customers music, movies, TV shows and free shipping.

Amazon holds the event each year to build loyalty with Prime subscribers and hook new shoppers to the program.

The Prime Day is open to members in the US, the UK, the UAE, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

“Sellers will offer more than a million deals this Prime Day, and for two weeks leading up to the shopping event, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select U.S. small business products and brands in Amazon’s store,” the company said.

Customers can earn the credit from June 7-20. The third-party sellers represent almost 60 per cent of sales on Amazon.

In 2020, Amazon invested over $18 billion in its logistics network, tools, services, programmes, and teams to help sellers thrive in Amazon’s store.

“This Prime Day, we want to celebrate our partnership with small businesses and empower them to reach more customers and grow even more with Amazon,” the company said.